Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95,811 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Lennar by 898.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Lennar by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 109,103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 725.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 39,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $102.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

