Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 11,817 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $153.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.55. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

