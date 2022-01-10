Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Holdings Raised by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after buying an additional 1,814,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,284,000 after buying an additional 471,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,129,000 after buying an additional 1,785,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after buying an additional 2,199,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

