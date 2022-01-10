Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.125-2.165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $332.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $427.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $466.09.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

