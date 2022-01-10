Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.125-2.165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.
NASDAQ LULU opened at $332.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $427.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.98.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
