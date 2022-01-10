Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 82,641 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,641 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 890.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,611 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,455 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 109.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,238 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 334.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $337,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,593 shares of company stock worth $1,700,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $23.63 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

