Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Encore Wire as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 12.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIRE opened at $128.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

WIRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

