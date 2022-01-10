Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after buying an additional 76,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,696,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after buying an additional 459,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $157.60 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -189.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.14.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $857,855.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total value of $565,953.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

