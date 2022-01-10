Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.35. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

