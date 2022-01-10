Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 21.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 61.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 21.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VSTO stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

