Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Textainer Group worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter worth $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Textainer Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Textainer Group by 230.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at $136,000. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

