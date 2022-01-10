Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Gap Down to $11.53

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $10.92. Loop Industries shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $509.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Loop Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Loop Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

