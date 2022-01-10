LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) versus Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Financial Analysis

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get LiveVox alerts:

This table compares LiveVox and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox N/A -110.85% -32.32% Reservoir Media N/A 0.66% 0.24%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LiveVox and Reservoir Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 2 3 0 2.60 Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

LiveVox presently has a consensus target price of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 83.27%. Reservoir Media has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.10%. Given LiveVox’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Reservoir Media.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveVox and Reservoir Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats LiveVox on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.