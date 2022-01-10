LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $82.58 on Monday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $538,262 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 168,427 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $10,402,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,883,000 after acquiring an additional 57,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

