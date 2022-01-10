Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $6.26 on Friday. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $325.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.26.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired 117,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur S. Kirsch acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

