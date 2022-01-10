Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday.

NYSE:LSPD traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 29,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.96. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

