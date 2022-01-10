Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 8,285 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 69.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AZUL. Bank of America downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Azul stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.33. Azul S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

