Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 79,692 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,692 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $123,304,000 after buying an additional 130,604 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 168,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,857 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 823,124 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 93,876 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of STM opened at $48.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

