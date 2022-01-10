LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Lowered to $17.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $14.69 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $1,000,683.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,036,802.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,935 shares of company stock worth $4,771,850.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 514,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 164,310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 62,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

