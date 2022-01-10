Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEAT opened at $30.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.72. Leatt has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 54.98% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter.

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

