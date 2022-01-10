Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 52,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 177,700 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,684,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,313,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,226,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

