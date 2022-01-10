Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Major Shareholder Sells $36,500,000.00 in Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $71.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 4.15. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.04.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 34.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 38.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 44.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 32,724 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.