Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Position Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 124.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $91,000. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $170.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.54.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 64.91%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LANC. Benchmark began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

