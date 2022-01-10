Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $785.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $675.00 to $785.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.85.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $9.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $660.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,210. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $481.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $665.38 and its 200 day moving average is $622.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,754,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

