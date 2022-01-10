Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $785.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $675.00 to $785.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.85.
Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $9.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $660.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,210. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $481.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $665.38 and its 200 day moving average is $622.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,754,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
Read More: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.