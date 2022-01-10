Kwikswap Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $208,967.53 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $208,967.53 and approximately $4,787.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.