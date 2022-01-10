KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) & Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Critical Analysis

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) and Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KULR Technology Group and Viewtran Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KULR Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Viewtran Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

KULR Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.44%. Given KULR Technology Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe KULR Technology Group is more favorable than Viewtran Group.

Profitability

This table compares KULR Technology Group and Viewtran Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KULR Technology Group -468.68% -97.13% -77.00% Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of KULR Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Viewtran Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KULR Technology Group and Viewtran Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KULR Technology Group $620,000.00 459.33 -$2.85 million N/A N/A Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viewtran Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KULR Technology Group.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices. The company was founded by Michael Mo in December 2015 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

About Viewtran Group

Viewtran Group, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry. The company was founded by Jeffrey Kang in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

