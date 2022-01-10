Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wolfe Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KNX. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $58.54 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,939 shares of company stock valued at $14,051,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $7,914,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 285,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 67,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,284,000 after acquiring an additional 256,615 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

