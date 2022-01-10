Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) PT Lowered to $44.00

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KNTE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.67.

KNTE opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.79. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

