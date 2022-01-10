Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $145.46

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.46 and last traded at $145.18, with a volume of 35746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.