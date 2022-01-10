Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $88.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

