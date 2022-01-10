Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,674 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.09% of Hanger worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hanger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanger by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,147,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,474,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,567,000 after acquiring an additional 130,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hanger by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,691,000 after acquiring an additional 68,932 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hanger by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 104,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HNGR opened at $18.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.41. Hanger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $289.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

