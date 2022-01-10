Keybank National Association OH Buys 208 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $104.78 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.