Keebeck Alpha LP Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,707.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,908.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2,789.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,711.71 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

