Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 82,702 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 96.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 82,702 shares during the quarter. Forterra accounts for 1.2% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Forterra were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Forterra by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 95,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

FRTA opened at $23.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.25.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 47.37%.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

