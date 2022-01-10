Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Update

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,463 shares of company stock worth $109,897. Corporate insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $70.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KALA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.