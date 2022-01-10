K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes Position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 292,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTVI. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter worth approximately $12,688,000.

Shares of FTVI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

