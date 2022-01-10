K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes Position in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000.

CIIGU stock remained flat at $$10.35 during midday trading on Monday. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

