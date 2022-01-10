K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCAQ. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 7.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 470,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 32,485 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 918.6% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 96,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 87,269 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 20.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 15.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.75. 292,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,974. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

