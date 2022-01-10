K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $4.51 Million in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 759,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Pi Financial assumed coverage on Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ANY traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. 84,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,250. The company has a market capitalization of $98.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 186.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

