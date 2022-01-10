K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $2.24 Million Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,290 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 67,536 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBCT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after buying an additional 4,137,269 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 103.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after buying an additional 2,430,342 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after buying an additional 2,196,218 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 249.1% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,228,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after buying an additional 1,590,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.36. 150,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,854. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

