K2 Principal Fund L.P. Boosts Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in PPD were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 9.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other PPD news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 132,841,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $6,309,960,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD remained flat at $$47.28 during trading on Monday. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

