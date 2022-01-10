JustInvest LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Shares of FDX opened at $263.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.96.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

