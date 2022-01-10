JustInvest LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 84.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after buying an additional 277,045 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $39,250,677,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $234.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.35. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

