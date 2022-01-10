JustInvest LLC Raises Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 217.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of FMC by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 404,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,818,000 after buying an additional 68,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 678,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,457,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $108.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.