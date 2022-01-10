JustInvest LLC Boosts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,889,000 after purchasing an additional 96,546 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,015,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.97.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $73.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.58.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

