JustInvest LLC Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $84.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

