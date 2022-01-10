JustInvest LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $285.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $210.13 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.52 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

