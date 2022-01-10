Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in December

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $13.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

