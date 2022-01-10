JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £100 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a £100 ($134.75) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($148.23) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.28) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($134.75) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($141.49) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,674.62 ($130.37).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 8,395 ($113.12). 562,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,480. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($90.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,625.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,584.93. The company has a market capitalization of £130.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.55.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.