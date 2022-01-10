JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on Alstom in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on Alstom in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) target price on Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.69 ($49.64).

Shares of ALO stock opened at €32.48 ($36.91) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.02. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($42.47).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

