Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $28,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $257.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.09 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

